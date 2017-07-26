The Delhi High Court on Wednesday slapped Rs 10,000 fine on Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal for failing to file his response to the second defamation suit filed by Union Finance Minister Arun Jaitley.

Justice Manmohan said that cross examination should be done in a dignified manner and in accordance with law. The court further asked Kejriwal not to put scandalous questions to Jaitley during his cross-examination in the defamation suit, the Indian Express reported.

The judge said he will transfer the case from the joint registrar to a bench of the High Court if he finds even an "iota" of indecent questions by Kejriwal's counsel.

In May, Jaitley had filed a fresh defamation case of Rs 10 crore against Kejriwal over the use of an "objectionable" word by Delhi CM's lawyer Ram Jethmalani in the Delhi High Court.

During the cross-examination of the Union minister on May 15 and May 17 in the Delhi High Court, Jethmalani had used certain words which were objected to by Jaitley, reported NDTV.

Raghav Chadha, Kumar Vishwas, Ashutosh, Sanjay Singh and Deepak Bajpai are the five other AAP leaders accused in the case. They have accused the BJP leader of corruption as the president of Delhi and District Cricket Association (DDCA), a position held by Jaitley from 2000 to 2013.

Jaitley has denied all the allegations and claims that the AAP leaders have made false and defamatory statements in the case involving DDCA, thereby harming his reputation.

In another development, Jethmalani confirmed on Wednesday that he will longer be representing the Delhi CM.

"I have quit the case of Arvind Kejriwal. He should release letter which I sent to him," news agency ANI quoted him as saying. Jethmalani said he was quitting because Kejriwal lied about not instructing him. "Reason being he lied that he did not give me instructions, the fact is he did."