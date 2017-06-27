Tailin Lyngdoh, an elderly governess from Meghalaya, was allegedly told to leave the Delhi Golf Club on Sunday, June 25, for wearing a traditional Khasi dress, which the staff believed was a 'maid's uniform', on Sunday (June 25). She was told that she 'looked like a maid' and that maids were not allowed to enter the club. Therefore, she should leave.

After the incident came to light, the Delhi Golf Club on Tuesday issued a press release apologising for the incident and also said that the staff had been asked to explain their behaviour and that a "disciplinary action (against the concerned staff) was in process." The club accepted its mistake in a statement and said:

"The management has immediately investigated the incident and it has emerged that this matter could have been handled in a much better way by the staff members. It was also confirmed that the guests were not asked to leave the club premises. The following actions have been taken: An apology has been made to the members who invited the guest. This has been unconditionally accepted.

Explanation of the staff was sought and disciplinary action is in process. It is unfortunate and regrettable that an undesirable attempt is being made to give this incident a political and cultural overtone."

On Monday, Lyngdoh had told ANI, "They told me to leave the dining hall as maids were not allowed. They were very rude. I felt ashamed and angry. I was wearing the traditional Khasi dress - Jenseim, and they told me this dress was not allowed. They also told me that I look like a Nepali. I have been to many other countries, but this has never happened to me. I am surprised to know that this has happened here in Delhi!"

Lyngdoh is a Governess to Health Advisor in Assam Government Dr Nivedita Barthakur, who was also invited for lunch at the Delhi Golf Club by a long-standing member named Pam Goyal Thimmaya.

Barthakur told the news agency: "Nine members were invited for lunch, including my governess, by a long standing member of the Delhi Golf Club. Lyngdoh was also invited in her own right. When we reached there and sat at the table for about 10 to 15 minutes, this gentleman, who is a manager I believe, and a lady walked over to Lyngdoh and told her to leave the table."

She added: "When Lyngdoh objected and asked why - the manager said because you look like a 'maid'. When we all interjected and asked them the reason, they repeatedly said because she looks like one and her attire too speaks of it. I explained to them that she is from Meghalaya and is wearing her traditional attire called - Jenseim, they still objected to it. We all were shocked, sad and had to leave the place."

In a post on Facebook, Barthakur called the incident an example of "North Indian bigotry, chauvinism and ignorance."

Barthakur also told ANI that Lyngdoh has travelled to London and the UAE wearing the Jenseim, but never faced any discrimination in those countries. People in London and Abu Dhabi appreciated the traditional Khasi dress. But in India, she was told to leave the club as they didn't know Indian culture or tradition.

"We were utterly humiliated. The room was full of people dripping in diamonds and pearls and no one stepped forward. After a while, rather than cause our 80-plus hostess any more grief, we left. She is taking it up with the management," Barthakur told Hindustan Times adding that the staff did not even care to apologise to the governess.