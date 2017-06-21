A German woman approached the Delhi Police on Tuesday, June 20, alleging that she was raped by her Punjab-based husband and father-in-law. The victim said that she got married to the man in Germany. The couple soon returned to India and started staying with his family in Punjab.

The police have said that the victim has alleged that her father-in-law and husband used to sexually assault her.

The woman called up the police control room from Connaught Place and said that she was unable to recall her hotel's address in Paharganj, according to local reports. She also alleged that her husband had left at the hotel in the city.

A complaint was received by the Paharganj Police Station in this regard. However, no FIR has been registered in the matter so far.

Police said they are examining the complaint.