A 21-year-old motorcyclist died when his throat got slit by a wire tied between two Delhi Police barricades on a road in northwest Delhi's Netaji Subhash Place.

The accident, which took place in the wee hours of Thursday, was caught on a CCTV camera. Four beat constables and division officers suspended following the incident.

The boy who has been identified as Abhishek Kumar died on the spot.

The police have said they are waiting for the post-mortem reports to determine whether getting entangled in the wires led to Kumar's death.

"There is a cut mark around his neck. His autopsy is underway. The autopsy report will confirm whether he died due to strangulation or cutting of his throat," Hindustan Times quoted Aslam Khan, Deputy Commissioner of police as saying.

Kumar's body was sent to Baba Saheb Ambedkar hospital for post-mortem.

Delhi: Earlier visuals of the spot where a 21-year-old motorcyclist died after his neck was stuck in a wire that was tied between two barricades which were placed on the road by Police near Netaji Subhash Place.

Khan also added that the policemen had used the wire to bind the barricades which were kept on either side of the road. Though the cops are trying to ascertain the reason that led to the accident, preliminary investigations have claimed that Kumar had failed to see the wire.

"He was on his motorbike when he entered F-Block of Shakurpur area where police had placed two barricades to restrict entry after 12 am. Prima facie it appears that Kumar was driving at a high speed and did not see the wire," a senior police officer told another news outlet.

Raaste mein barricades the & usko taar se baandha gaya tha. Jab woh aa raha tha, toh itna andhera tha ki usko woh taar nazar nahi aaya & woh taar usse neck pe laga: Sunil, Relative of the victim.

Kumar's family members have claimed that no policemen were present at the spot when the accident took place. The relative also added that another man was hurt in a similar manner before Kumar.

Kuch time baad yahin pe uski death ho gayi. Iss jagah pe koi bhi police wala nahi tha, sthaaniya logon ne hi uski madad ki. Yahaan pe PCR honi chahiye thi. Iske aane se 15 minute pehle bhi ek aur aadmi ko gardan pe nishaan laga tha: Sunil, Relative of the victim.

21-year-old youth dies after getting tangled in wire placed between 2 barricades

The victim's moter has demanded justice for her son.