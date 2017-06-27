A Class 5 student of a well-known school in New Delhi has alleged that he was sodomised by his classmate at school. The fathers of both the accused and the victim are diplomats at different embassies in the capital. A case has been registered.

The issue surfaced when the victim's father, who works with the Philippines embassy, contacted South Campus police station to lodge a complaint. The officer told police that his son looked disturbed during his summer vacations. When the worried father questioned his son, he 'broke down' and narrated the whole incident alleging sexual assault.

The boy also requested his father against reporting the incident to police.

Police investigations revealed that the accused is the son of an officer working with the embassy of Angola. The investigators also said that the family of the accused had also attempted to file a complaint. Their statement claimed that it was their son, who was assaulted by the victim.

But medical reports did not support it. Police accepted the complaint but denied to lodge a FIR.