Four students from Delhi University, Jawaharlal Nehru University and Amity University in New Delhi, have been apprehended by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) on Saturday, December 30 for alleged involvement in supply of drugs including cannabis, to the students in the capital.

The narcotics department has seized around 1.114kg of charas (cannabis) and three LSD (Lysergic acid Diethylamide) blot papers, that were to be supplied by the four to students ahead of New Year celebrations in and around the Delhi University North Campus. S K Jha, NCB Deputy Director General, said, "The arrested students have also said that abuse of drugs is rampant in the Delhi University campus area."

#Visuals Narcotics Control Bureau's Delhi Unit arrested two students of Delhi University's Hindu College, one student of JNU & one student of Amity University and seized 1.140 kg of Cannabis and three LSD blot papers. pic.twitter.com/Aq5SCQfkU3 — ANI (@ANI) December 30, 2017

A student of Hindu College identified as Gaurav came under the scrutiny of Delhi's NCB, post which the agency discovered that the former was the kingpin sourcing cannabis from Himachal Pradesh along with the three others identified as Aniruddh Mathur, Tenzin Phunchog and Sam Mallick— who then smuggled it to the students in the national capital.

"Mathur, Phunchog and Mallick are all users of charas and used to get it from Gaurav. They have given information about drug peddlers and others involved in the racket which is being further verified," Jha asserted.

While the NCB has revealed details over the alleged drug racket run by students, students of many colleges will be under scrutiny in case they do drugs during the new year celebrations.