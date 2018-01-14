Molestation
The 14-year-old had been kept confined in the house for months.

A Delhi-based doctor was arrested on Saturday after yet another shocking case of brutal torture inflicted upon a minor domestic help came to light.

The victim's trauma

The victim — a 14-year-old girl — was rescued by the Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) after it received a call that the doctor, who lives in northwest Delhi's Model Town, had confined the teen in the house and had been mistreating her.

The person who called DCW on the helpline number also said the girl had been held captive for months.

According to reports, the minor, who is a native of Ranchi in Jharkhand, was not only "physically and mentally tortured", but was also not paid any salary.

The child's medical exaination reportedly revealed several injury marks on her body.

"She was also reportedly burnt with hot iron, the doctor even poured hot water on her. The girl was also attacked with scissors," DCW chief Swati Maliwal was quoted as saying by NDTV.

Reports said the employer had also bitten her, spat on her and even tried to strangle her a few times.

To add to the girl's trauma, her employer did not give her food for a long time, owing to which the 14-year-old was "reduced to bones", said Maliwal.

She also took to Twitter to share the horrific images of the bruises the girl bore.

Even Nobel-laureate Kailash Satyarthi took to Twitter to condemn the incident.

Meanwhile, the police have raided the placement agency from where the accused had hired the girl.

This is not the first time that a domestic help has been subjected to such harsh treatment by their employers.

In October last year, a 13-year-old domestic help had attempted suicide by jumping from a building in an attempt to escape torture by her employer in Haryana's Faridabad district. Fortunately, she was saved by other residents of the apartment.

This is not the first time that children working as domestic help have been tortured.

In that case, too, the child had been detained for two years, beaten up, burnt and starved.