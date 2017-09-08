While the press was protesting against the murder of Kannada journalist Gauri Lankesh, Sagarika Ghose and four other women activists received threats on Facebook. The Delhi cyber cell, on Thursday, registered an FIR against the man, a senior police official has said.

The booking came after journalist Sagarika Ghose, whose name was in the man's hit list, alerted the police about the same in a tweet asking Delhi police to take a look into the issue.

Here he is again : VikramAditya Rana on Facebook with a hit list. @DelhiPolice you need to check this pic.twitter.com/eJ8mnkLupu — Sagarika Ghose (@sagarikaghose) September 6, 2017

The post by a man named Vikramaditya Rana branded Sagarika Ghose, Shobha De, Arundhati Roy, Kavitha Krishnan and Sheila Rashid as 'anti-nationals who masquerade as journalists and activists'.

Soon after Ghose tweeted along with the picture of the Facebook post, the Delhi police registered a case under relevant sections of IPC and IT Act.

The case is being probed.

"We registered an FIR after receiving a complaint from Sagarika Ghose under the IT Act. In her complaint, Sagarika said she saw an open threat post from a man who has two different accounts by the names of 'Vikram Aditya Rana' and 'Vikramjb Rana' on Facebook. He is a native of Shillong," said DCP Anyesh Roy, according to an India Today report.

Thank you @DelhiPolice for acting fast . Hope you can track this person down! pic.twitter.com/l0602AeapL — Sagarika Ghose (@sagarikaghose) September 8, 2017

The 55-year-old writer, publisher and editor, Gauri Lankesh, was shot dead on September 5 at her Bengaluru home.