Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's much-publicised blue colour WagonR car has been stolen from Delhi's Central Secretariat premises on Thursday, October 12.

The blue WagonR was with Kejriwal from the days he came to limelight by teaming up with Anna hazare years back. The vehicle was stolen from the secretariat at around 2pm today afternoon.

A complaint has been filed in this regard.

More details awaited.