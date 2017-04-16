Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal who has been in the news for all the wrong reasons has denied there being a rift between him and colleague Kumar Vishvas, whom he called family. Vishvas had criticised Kejriwal by posting a speech on Twitter.

"I'm not angry with him, he's a family member," Kejriwal said. "He isn't just a party member; he's actually a family member. The media likes to blow up such issues, next you'll be saying my wife is targeting me," Kejriwal joked.

Kumar Viswas Latest Apeal to Citizens of India: https://t.co/1m4mwgC6EQ via @YouTube — Lalit Pandit (@lalittheonly) April 16, 2017

In the 13-minute video, which Vishvas has addressed to Indians, he can be seen speaking about the video showing armed forces being heckled by miscreants in Kashmir. He also spoke about Pakistan and seemed to criticised the AAP government in Delhi for "trying to protect its own when they come under the corruption scanner."

Kejriwal also retweeted the video in which Vishvas implied that the nation is bigger than any leader. He had named leaders like PM Modi, Rahul Gandhi and Kejriwal.

Kejriwal when tweeting the video described it as "fabulous" and one that will "shake you". He further added that it should be spread to all countrymen so that more and more people could watch it.

"We clearly don't appear to be worried as we are too busy pleasing our political bosses. We are only chanting 'Modi, Modi...Arvind, Arvind...Rahul, Rahul...faces keep coming before us...India is Indira, Indira is India....Modi raj aa gaya, Yogi raj aa gaya...A K raj aa gaya...we don't seem to realise that all this is short-lived," he said in the video.

Vishvas asserted that "these governments are not permanent, they come and go....these palaces, PM house, CM house are temporary...so I ask of you all to come out of your nests...and act."