The Speaker of the Delhi Assembly has ordered a one-month jail term for two men, who created ruckus inside the House on Wednesday accusing Health Minister Satyendra Jain of corruption. The men, who claimed to be Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) workers, were detained by police after the incident.

A scuffle broke out allegedly between the protesters and AAP supporters inside the Delhi Assembly on Wednesday after the two men, who were sitting in the visitors' gallery of the House, stood up and allegedly chanted slogans against Jain. They also threw pamphlets questioning Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's silence on the corruption charges levelled against him and his party.

Speaker Ram Niwas Goel then ordered their arrest after which the two men were detained by the police for disrupting the House proceedings. They were also allegedly thrashed inside the assembly following which suspended AAP leader Kapil Mishra made a PCR call, Hindustan Times reported.

A few AAP MLAs allegedly beat them up and demanded strict action against the two protesters while they were being taken away by the security personnel. It took half an hour for the security personnel to bring the scuffle to an end. The House was adjourned for a brief period following the incident.

One of the protesters was identified as Jagdeep Rana, a former AAP member who had contested from the party in 2013, while the other was reportedly an AAP member from Punjab. The injured men were taken to a hospital.

A resolution was moved in the Delhi Assembly to send the two men to jail for a month for disrupting the House proceedings. "They had entered the Assembly through passes issued with the help of an assembly employee," the Speaker said while ordering a one-month jail sentence for the protesters.

The two-day session of the Delhi assembly began on Wednesday with the Opposition alleging that the government adopted undemocratic means to thwart them. The opposition claimed that the government intentionally delayed the circulation of the session agenda "to prevent the opposition from raising important issues."