A speeding BMW rammed into a vehicle on Sunday night killing the driver on the spot near the IIT Flyover on Outer Ring Road in south Delhi. The driver of the BMW has been arrested by the police.

The vehicle belonged to the Uber cab service. The accident took place around 11:15 pm on Sunday. There were no passengers in both the cars. The cars were going towards Vasant Vihar from Kalkaji, the police said.

One dead as two cars rammed into each other near Delhi's Munirka area in early morning hours. pic.twitter.com/dHkVNtszTK — ANI (@ANI_news) January 23, 2017

Dileep, an eyewitness who was at the accident site, told the Hindu that the BMW driver was speeding when it hit the Wagon R, the vehicle Nazrul was driving, from behind. Dileep, along with another passerby, pulled out the victim from the car by unfastening his seatbelt.

"I was barely twenty steps ahead of the victim's car when I heard the sound of a vehicle crashing into the other. The sound was so loud like there was a bomb blast and as I turned back, the Wagon R was spinning on the road due to the impact of the hit. I made a PCR call as I walked towards the car," Dileep told the daily adding that the accused driver came up to the damaged vehicle and asked whether Nazrul was fine but left without waiting for a reply.

"As crowds started to gather around and traffic came to a halt, the BMW driver used the situation to his advantage and managed to flee. He barely stayed there two or three minutes after the accident," Dileep further added. He also said that Nazrul was alive when he was pulled out of the car but was in tremendous pain. He added that "there was no bleeding, however, not a drop."

Medical aid was given to Nazrul only after another passerby agreed to take him to a nearby hospital in his car. Nazrul, however, passed away during treatment. Several drivers working for the company had been protesting in Delhi demanding the arrest of the accused driver. The deceased Uber driver has been identified as Nazrul, a resident of Gurgaon who hails from West Bengal. He is survived by his wife and two children, aged four and two years.

"The deceased was the only working person and ex-gratia should be provided to his family," one of the protestors was quoted by Times Now as saying.

Delhi: Cab drivers protest demanding arrest of BMW driver involved in a fatal accident which happened near Munirka today. pic.twitter.com/cuE2tZG7TQ — ANI (@ANI_news) January 23, 2017

The police are currently seeking legal help to decide whether a case of culpable homicide should be registered against the accused or causing death by negligence, along with rash driving, the Hindu reported.

Meanwhile, an SUV rammed into the BMW as the police were waiting for it to be towed away from the busy area. The woman driving the SUV fled the spot. However, there were no injuries reported during the second crash.