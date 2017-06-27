Five people were killed and four others injured when a gas cylinder exploded in east Delhi's Okhla on Monday night. Among the dead is a six-year-old girl.

The Delhi Fire Service received a call around 9.55 pm about a cylinder blast in a tea stall in the Tata Steel jhuggis, after which four fire-tenders were rushed to the spot, reported the Press Trust of India. While the fire was brought under control around 11 pm, it had already spread to two shanties nearby, injuring the residents.

The injured persons were rushed to the ESI and Safdarjung hospitals, said the police.