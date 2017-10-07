Four women from the same family and a security guard were found dead at a house in Shahdara's Mansarovar Park in northeast Delhi on Saturday, October 7.

#Visuals Delhi: 5 people, including 4 women, found dead in Shahdara's Mansarovar Park. Police at the spot. pic.twitter.com/T269mafB4Z — ANI (@ANI) October 7, 2017

The four deceased — reportedly from the same family — were identified as Nupur Jindal (35), Anjali Jindal (33), Urmila (65) and Sangeet Gupta (43). The fifth body was that of a security guard named Rakesh (50).

The police rushed to the spot as soon as they got to know about the bodies at 7.30 am on Saturday.

On inquiry, the police got to know that the family had some oil business in that area. The name of their shop was Jindal Oil Mills.

The police further noted that all the victims had stab injuries on their bodies. They have formed five teams to nab the killers, said Joint Commissioner (eastern range) Ravindra Yadav, while confirming the incident.

The police have been interrogating the family members to understand what could have triggered the killings.

Initial inquiry has revealed that property dispute could be the reason for the murders.

A team of forensic officials has lifted fingerprints from crime scene.

The police have filed a murder case and the bodies have been sent for autopsy.