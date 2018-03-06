Shammi born as Nargis Rabadi in 1931, in a Parsi family passed away at the age of 87.

She was last seen in Farah Khan's Shirin Farhad Ki Toh Nikal Padi. She played Boman Irani's doting grandmother.

Our beloved ShammiAunty is no more.. most wonderful, loving n funny.. working since my dads films n i was lucky to work beside her in ShirinFarhadKiTohNikalPadi.. god bless her — Farah Khan (@TheFarahKhan) March 6, 2018

Amitabh Bachchan tweeted: "T 2735 - Shammi Aunty .. prolific actress, years of contribution to the Industry, dear family friend .. passes away ..!! A long suffered illness, age .. Sad .. slowly slowly they all go away .."

Sanjay Dutt's sister Priya Dutt paid her condolence on social media too. She wrote: "Shammi, aunty to me and a great actor of yesteryears passed away today. She was my mother's dear friend and someone we all loved very much. May her soul rest in peace and her laughter and contagious smile rock the heavens. Be In peace with your friends [sic]"

Shammi appeared in many popular television serials such as Dekh Bhai Dekh, Zabaan Sambhal Ke, Shriman Shrimati, Kabhi Yeh Kabhi Woh and Filmi Chakkar.

Shammi was married to film producer director Sultan Ahmed for seven years, before they were divorced. Shammi is the younger sister of fashion designer Mani Rabadi.