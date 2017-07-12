After Reliance Jio's freebies ended with Dhan Dhana Dhan offer in April, the telecom industry started to settle down. But as the first paid recharge that lasted almost 3 months is nearing its end, Jio is back with new offers. While the entire country is focused on Jio's new plans, there may be something even better for internet users in India.

It has nothing to do with 4G or related offers, but Reliance Jio might be inching closer to the commercial launch of its JioFiber FTTH broadband. The company hasn't officially commented on the latest development of its test trials running in parts of India since last year, but a new leak offers a fresh perspective on what many will find exciting.

Reddit user nRomil has revealed that Reliance Jio will roll out 100Mbps broadband service in Delhi, Ahmedabad, Hyderabad, Jaipur, Kolkata, Mumbai, Surat, Vadodara, and Vishakhapatnam. While the JioFiber launch date is set for October, it is reported that the company will introduce a 90 days free trial as part of a pilot run.

This isn't news as Jio had created waves in the telecom industry by offering unlimited 4G VoLTE services for almost 6 months. Under the preview offer, users will have the opportunity to test high-speed home broadband up to 1Gbps without paying anything.

Users are expected to get 100GB cap each month, post which the speeds will be limited to a reasonable 1Mbps. Unlike Jio's Welcome Offer, JioFiber broadband service will attract a one-time charge of Rs. 4,500 for installation, which will be refunded if the user chooses to discontinue the service after 3 months of trial.

Once the free trial for Jio's FTTH broadband ends, subscriptions will kick in starting at Rs. 1,500 a month for 50Mbps speed and 2,000GB limit. Similarly, customers can select 100Mbps Plan for Rs. 2,000 and get 1,000GB limit, 200Mbps Plan for Rs. 3,500 and get 750GB limit, 400Mbps Plan for Rs. 4,000 and get 500GB limit and finally 600Mpbs Plan for Rs. 5,500 and get 300GB limit.

The report said the JioFiber registrations will be done in Reliance stores. By submitting necessary documents, your request will be taken and a team of Jio engineers will install the necessary equipment for you to experience 100Mbps fiber internet.

Reliance Jio's fiber broadband is still months away from a public rollout, but the competition has already got intense. Jio's chief rival Airtel has been prepping hard to fend off Jio in the broadband battlefield with attractive plans and offers for its V-Fiber. ACT has already rolled out its 1Gbps broadband service in Hyderabad, and is expected to expand soon.

Can Jio disrupt the broadband market the same way it transformed the telecom industry? Share your thoughts with us in the comments below.