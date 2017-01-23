Defendant, an upcoming SBS crime thriller, is all set to entertain Korean drama lovers this Monday, January 23, at 10pm KST onwards. Episode 1 will introduce Entertainer actor Ji Sung and Girls' Generation singer Kwon Yuri as the lead characters.

While the 39-year-old actor of Kill Me Heal Me fame will play the role of a successful lawyer named Park Jung-Woo, the 27-year-old Secret singer will portray the hard working public defender Seo Eun-Hye.

The Korean mini-series will also feature Uhm Ki-Joon as the male antagonist. He will be portraying twin brothers, Cha Min-Ho and Cha Sun-Ho. The former is a serial killer who ends up dead and the latter believes that Ji Sung's character is behind his twin brother's mysterious death. So he is determined to put the male protagonist behind bars under false charges.

Other celebrities to appear in the period drama include Oh Chang-Suk as Kang Joon-Hyuk, Uhm Hyun Kyung as Na Yeon-Hee, Son Yeo-Eun as Yoon Ji-Soo, Jo Jae-Yun as Doomok, Kim Min-Suk as Lee Sung-Gyoo, Ye Soo-Jung as Madame Myung and Baek Ji-Won as Eun-Hye's aunt.

A trailer for Defendant begins with a dream sequence of Park Jung-Woo, wherein he recollects all the happy moments with his family. But a nightmare of an accident suddenly wakes him up and he realises that he is in jail.

The sneak peek video also shows the male protagonist trying to escape from the prison and begging to Cha Sun-Ho for mercy. It also features a sequence between Seo Eun-Hye and her new client, wherein the latter aggressively confronts her.

Click here to watch Defendant episode 1 live online tonight at 10pm KST on SBS. The premiere episode will also be available online via live streaming for the K-drama fans across the globe.

Watch the promo for the mini-series below: