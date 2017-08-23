At a time when India-China relations are at a very sensitive point and any bullish move by either side can trigger a war between the two nations, India's Defence Ministry has issued a Request For Information (RFI) for over 200 helicopters for the Indian Navy.

This move by the Defence Ministry came right after Indian Navy on Tuesday inducted a landing craft utility ship which will be deployed for many activities like transporting battle tanks and other heavy weapons systems.

It also shows the ministry's desperate need to equip soldiers with more weapons and advanced facilities in response to threats from China led by the military standoff in Doklam.

The RFI was issued for 111 Naval Utility Helicopters and 123 Naval Multi-role Helicopters with anti-submarine warfare capabilities and both will be global tenders for Original Equipment Manufacturers. The last date to respond to the RFI is October 6.

Indian Navy is still facing a shortage of helicopters and if there is a war on the other side, they will require the Multi-Role Helicopters to fight the battle.

The strategic partnership policy initiated by the ministry also shows the established relations with the Indian industry majors which generally ties up with global original equipment providers to seek technology transfer and learn the manufacturing basics to set up manufacturing infrastructure and supply chains.

Last year, then Defence Minister Manohar Parrikar had released the Defence Procurement Policy (DPP-2016) which focuses on Made in India products and fast-track the acquisition process for firms.

Four sectors such as fighter aircraft, helicopters, submarines, armoured fighting vehicles and battle tanks are finalised for the strategic partnership model.