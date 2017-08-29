Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Padmavati has been in news for a very long time and now, it's making headlines due to the salary of the actors. The period drama features Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh and Shahid Kapoor in the lead roles.

Recently, the fee of the actors for Padmavati was revealed and it shows how the Hindi film industry is changing. Several Bollywood actresses including Anushka Sharma and Richa Chaddha had once said that Bollywood discriminates between a man and woman when it comes to their payslips.

But looks like Deepika has reversed the order, as her fee for Padmavati is higher than Ranveer and Shahid. The diva's remuneration for Bhansali's period drama is Rs 13 crore, while Ranveer and Shahid have been roped in for Rs 10 crore respectively.

"There are a lot of speculations about the pay structure of Padmavati. However, Sanjay Sir was clear that the film belongs to Deepika. The film is mounted on its female protagonist Deepika Padukone with the title being a testimony of the actress' investment in the project," a source told ANI.

"As for the remuneration, Deepika has taken home a whopping Rs. 13 crore, while Ranveer and Shahid share equal digits that read close to Rs. 10 crores respectively," the source added.

This reverse pay scale proves that time is changing and also, Deepika's stardom is not limited to Indian audience now. She made her Hollywood debut this year with xXx: Return of Xander Cage alongside many international stars like Vin Diesel.

Now she is back with a Hindi flick which is one of the much-awaited movies of this year. Deepika and Ranveer will make a comeback together after Bajirao Mastani, which was also a Bhansali film. However, in Padmavati, Shahid has replaced Priyanka Chopra.