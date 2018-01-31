Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Padmaavat has garnered fantastic reviews from the audience as well as critics. Now, one of the biggest filmmakers of India has hailed the Shahid Kapoor, Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh-starrer movie.

Filmmaker Shankar is amazed by the eye-pleasing visuals and praised the lead actors as well as the creator of Padmaavat on Twitter. He wrote, "Padmavati- Engaging with Amazing visuals. Good to see fantastic work of Sudeep,Prod.designer,Costume designer,Deepika,Ranveer and ofcourse Sanjay. Ghoomar...wah what a song. [sic]"

His good words are expected to give a boost to the film's collection in Tamil Nadu. It has to be noted that Padmaavat has got a flying start at the Chennai box office where it has minted Rs 1.92 crore in the first weekend.

Padmaavat saw the light of the day last week after going through a lot of issues. The movie release was delayed by a few months following violent agitation from Karni Sena, a Rajput organisation stating that the flick projects their community in a bad light. The multilingual flick was banned in several Indian states till the court lifted the ban.

Meanwhile, Shankar has started his next movie Indian 2 in which Kamal Haasan plays the lead. His current project 2.0 is in the post-production stages.

2.0, which has Rajinikanth, Akshay Kumar and Amy Jackson in the leads, was supposed to be released in April 2018, but the latest reports state that the flick has been postponed by a few months and might release in August.