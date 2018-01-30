Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Padmavaat has come out with flying colours at the Chennai box office. The Deepika Padukone-starrer has performed well to an extent where it dominated South Indian movies and pushed a biggie like Bhaagamathie to the second place in the capital city of Tamil Nadu.

In the first weekend, Padmavaat has minted Rs 1.92 crore from 276 shows, reports Behindwoods. It is a very big number for a non-Tamil movie in Chennai.

Anushka Shetty's Bhaagamathie has got an average opening despite a good pre-release buzz. It has collected Rs 1.04 crore from 240 shows in the capital city of Tamil Nadu.

In the coming weekend, a few movies that include Oru Nalla Naal Paathu Solren are hitting the screens. It has to be seen how Padmavaat and Bhaagamathie will perform in the days to come.

Udhayanidhi Stalin's Nimir is in the third place by collecting Rs 68.96 lakh from 195 shows and it is followed by Mannar Vagaiyara, which has raked in Rs 21.16 lakh from 105 shows.

The collection of Thaanaa Serndha Koottam has slowed down in its third weekend. It has earned Rs 7.61 lakh from 54 shows to take its total tally to Rs 6.91 crore.

New film Aadhi has got a poor start by collecting Rs 3.94 lakh from 15 shows. Vikram's Sketch and Prabhu Deva's Gulaebaghavali have raked in Rs 2.10 lakh from 24 shows (total till date: Rs 3.91 crore) and 1.72 lakh from 21 shows (total till date: Rs 1.33 crore), respectively.