Here's good news for fans of Deepika Singh and Diya Aur Baati Hum. The actress who was fighting a legal battle with the producers of the show over her payment issues, is finally relieved of the issue.

According to a SpotboyE report, a pregnant Deepika, who played the lead role of Sandhya, and the producers Shashi and Sumeet Mittal along with the members of CINTAA (Cine & TV Artists Association) came to common ground of settlement, recently.

"Sumeet came to the conclusion that if he doesn't pay up, his production house will get blacklisted and that's the last thing he wants. Deepika, on the other hand, realised that there is no point in dragging the matter further," a source told SpotboyE.

Deepika, however, didn't get her full due, but a substantial amount was handed over to her. "No, she got a substantial amount but had to forfeit some. This is a common scenario when two parties fight. Eventually they come to a mutual agreement, otherwise the TV industry will never stop fighting. It's the sad truth," the source said.

Also, the actress, who had strongly expressed her reservation about her indirect participation in the Season 2 of Diya Aur Baati Hum, has promised to promote the new season as well.

Keeping her promise, Deepika has posted a video on Instagram, promoting Diya Aur Baati Hum 2.