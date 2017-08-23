After vandalism, a strike has hit Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Padmavati, which is set to be released on November 11. The period-drama features Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh and Shahid Kapoor in the lead roles.

After several delays and obstacles, Padmavati has been scheduled to be released during winter this year. Bhansali is trying his best to wrap up shooting by October, but trouble continues to plague the period drama.

Earlier, a mob attack in Jaipur and a vandalism incident in Kolhapur had delayed the schedule and now, any setback will make it impossible to release the movie on time. "Another 15 days of this schedule and Bhansali will miss the release date. Only a miracle can make him release the movie on that day then," a source told Mid-Day.

According to the portal, the ongoing Federation of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE) strike is forcing the makers to change the film's schedule.

It has resulted in a trouble for Padmavati as the number of technicians showing up on the set has reduced. Will Bhansali be able to release his movie in theatres?

"The crew was clocking in almost 18 hours' work every day to make sure the film keeps its release date. But, the protests have slowed down the film's shoot," the source told Mid-Day.

"Now, the team is barely able to shoot for eight to 10 hours a day due to reduced staff strength," the insider added.

The question is whether the movie will hit the screens on time or not. Also, if it succeeds to get a release, will it be safe for the movie-goers to go to theatres? We hope everything gets sorted out before release.

Padmavati is one of the much-awaited movies of this year. Deepika and Ranveer will make a comeback together after Bajirao Mastani, which was also a Bhansali film. However, in Padmavati, Shahid replaces Priyanka.