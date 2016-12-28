The makers of Deepika Padukone's debut Hollywood movie XXX: The Return of Xander Cage have changed the release date of the movie. XXX: The Return of Xander Cage will now be released on January 14, 2017 and will have a box office clash with OK Jaanu.

Deepika Padukone's XXX: The Return of Xander Cage may affect Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Padmavati

Deepika took to Twitter and made the announcement. Interestingly, XXX: The Return of Xander Cage will be released in India first before anywhere else in the world. Earlier, the movie starring Vin Diesel, Deepika and other Hollywood stars, was supposed to hit screens on January 20.

OK Jaanu, starring Aditya Roy Kapur and Shraddha Kapoor, will be released on January 13 and XXX: The Return of Xander Cage will be out just a day later on Saturday. "Thrilled to announce that #Xxx: The Return of Xander Cage will release in India first! before anywhere else in the world! #14thJanuary #VinDiesel," Deepika tweeted.

While Hollywood movies generally are released in the US first and then in India, the makers of Deepika's first international project decided to change the trend for the film. There is a lot of hype around XXX: The Return of Xander Cage as it features Deepika in a never-seen-before action avatar.

The trailer of the movie showed the actress performing some action stunts with guns and other weapons. Also, fans are eagerly waiting to see her onscreen chemistry with Vin as she will be seen as the actor's onscreen love interest.

thrilled to announce that #XxX:TheReturnofXanderCage will release in India first!before anywhere else in the world! #14thJanuary #VinDiesel pic.twitter.com/8y36pMYQBF — Deepika Padukone (@deepikapadukone) 28 December 2016

On the other hand, OK Jaanu is a Hindi remake of Tamil hit movie OK Kanmani. While the movie was earlier scheduled to release only with Haraamkhor, starring Nawazuddin Siddiqui on January 13, XXX: The Return of Xander Cage is likely to make things tough for the makers of OK Jaanu.