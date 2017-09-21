The makers of Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Padmavati have finally released the first look poster and Deepika Padukone looks breathtaking in it. But Twitterati cannot keep themselves calm after seeing the poster.

The poster of Padmavati features Deepika as Rani Padmini. It has proved that Bhansali has taken care of minute details in the movie. The poster shows Deepika as Padmavati with unibrows.

Firstly, a big pat on Bhansali's back to bring the touch of those times when there was no concept of threading the eyebrows. Secondly, kudos to Deepika to agree to look like this on the silver screen.

But Twitter being Twitter. Though a few appreciated the look, there are a few who made it into memes or took a dig at it. Soon, the poster released, Deepika's unibrow (not the beautiful poster) became the biggest topic of discussion on social media.

While Alia Bhatt, Karan Johar and Bollywood celebs lauded the actress and the director, Twitter users were busy making fun of it.

We wonder when the world will be a better place to live in.

Take a look at a few tweets here:

Nadhiya Mali @nadhiyamali: the unibrow on padmavati aka deepika looks horrid. why they do this? she looks dazzling otherwise

Apoorv Saxena @Dastanagoi: Is it just me or Deepika Padukone does seem to have a unibrow in the first look of #Padmavati? #PadmavatiFirstLook

Param @Priley23: Idk how I feel about @deepikapadukone unibrow in Padmavati tho

Krishnamurthi @murthism: So, what's gonna trend today? #Padmavati Or #Unibrow

OrdinaryPerson @algaerythm: why is she having a unibrow? this picture is depressing :(. Rani Padmavati is supposed to be an exceptionally beautiful woman.

Well, people should know unibrow doesn't define beauty. They need to chill and appreciate the beauty.

Set to be released on December 1, Padmavati also features Ranveer Singh and Shahid Kapoor in the lead roles. Shahid plays Padmavati's husband Rawal Ratan Singh, while Ranveer is the antagonist Alauddin Khilji in the movie.

The posters of these two are awaited. Meanwhile, share your views in the comment section about this: don't you think Deepika should be appreciated to agree of keeping those unibrow in the movie?