And it seems Sanjay Leela Bhansali's magnum opus Padmaavat is going see more shining days ahead at the box office. The movie, which opened to rave reviews from critics and viewers alike, has taken not only the domestic box office but the overseas markets as well, by storm.

And despite not being shown in different states owing to protests from the Rajput Karni Sena, the movie has been able to cross the Rs 300-crore mark in the very first week of its worldwide release.

The movie, which is riding high on the positive word-of-mouth, has garnered a mammoth sum at the domestic box office, earning Rs 155 crore net, with a gross total of Rs 201.50 crore. The film has also gripped the US market with its grandeur and has earned Rs 106.50 crore ($16.75 million), taking the total worldwide collections over the Rs 300-crore mark.

Trade analyst Ramesh Bala took to Twitter to share Padmaavat's worldwide box office collections. He wrote: "#Padmaavat 1st Week WW BO:

#India :

Nett - ₹ 155 Crs

Gross - ₹ 201.50 Crs

Overseas:

Gross - ₹ 106.50 Crs [US $16.75 M]

Total - ₹ 308 Crs #Excellent."

After overcoming a sea of troubles, Sanjay Leela Bhansali's magnum opus Padmaavat, starring Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh, and Shahid Kapoor, emerged as the clear winner at the box office. It has also been setting benchmarks at the box office.

Padmaavat has become the biggest opener of 2018 so far, earning Rs 19 crore on the first day of its release. It registered the highest single-day collection on day 2 (Republic Day) and became the highest Republic Day grosser, beating the likes of Shah Rukh Khan's Raees (Rs 26.30 crore) and Salman Khan's Jai Ho (Rs 25 crore) at the box office.

As there is no big release in the upcoming week, Padmaavat is expected to rake in the moolah in the days to come.