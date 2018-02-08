During her appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres show last year, Bollywood actress Deepika Padukone revealed that she would like to have babies with Fast and Furious actor Vin Diesel. Recently, the Padmaavat actress made another shocking revelation about whom she wants to do a love scene with.

The 32-year-old recently appeared as a guest on Neha Dhupia's talk show, BFFs with Vogue, along with her sister Anisha Padukone.

Amid some question-answer session, the actress was asked by Neha, "Who do you want to do a love scene?"

She asked for Neha's help while she was a little confused to answer the question. And, following that, she chose The Disaster Artist actor James Franco.

The answer left all her fans baffled for sure as we did not know DP was also a fangirl of the Hollywood hunk.

But, one thing which surely irked us is whether the Padmaavat actress is aware of the accusations of sexually exploitative behavior against the Golden Globe-winning actor.

The 39-year-old actor has been recently accused of sexual misconducts by several women including a former acting student of the film school, Franco founded. Four were his students, and another claimed that he was her mentor.

While Franco won a Golden Globe for his performance in The Disaster Artist this year, he faced an Oscar snub in Best Actor category following the sexual misconduct allegations.

However, coming back to Deepika Padukone, the actress was also asked if she hates her nicknames given by the fans. Neha also asked her about the best kisser in the industry. In response, she blushingly took her beau Ranveer Singh's name.