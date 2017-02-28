Comparisons between Deepika Padukone and Priyanka Chopra are being made for quite some time now. They became more common after the two actresses decided to make a name in the West as well. However, Deepika finds such comparisons with Priyanka "weird".

During an interview with Rajeev Masand, Deepika spoke about the constant comparisons with PeeCee. The XXX: The Return of Xander Cage actress said that her professional goal is much different than Priyanka's.

"I personally don't make anything of it. At a personal level, I know her way too well for any sort of comparison. It feels odd and it feels weird. Even professionally, I think we are both doing extremely well. But our worlds are also completely different. What she wants to achieve and what she is working towards is very different than what I am doing. Although it is in the creative space, I think her demands and requirements are completely different from mine," Deepika said when asked on comparisons with Priyanka.

Deepika further said that comparisons with other contemporary actresses like Anushka Sharma, Sonam Kapoor and Sonakshi Sinha would still be justified. "The other thing that I find really strange is – just comparisons to her (Priyanka). I find them bizarre. Okay, even if someone had to compare, I would understand a comparisons with maybe an Anushka or a Sonam or a Sonakshi. We came in at the same time. I understand comparisons like that. But I just cannot seem to wrap my head around this," she added.

Deepika had recently made her Hollywood debut alongside Vin Diesel in XXX: The Return of Xander Cage. The film has received average response at the box office but Deepika said she has benefitted more than she had expected from the movie.

On the other side, Priyanka is set to feature in her first Hollywood movie Baywatch that features Dwayne Johnson and Zac Afron. The movie is slated to be released in May this year.