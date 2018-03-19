Irrfan Khan had revealed last week that he is suffering from a rare disease called neuroendocrine tumor and will be going abroad for treatment. Considering his situation, director Vishal Bhardwaj has decided to reschedule the shoot of his new film until the actor returns to India.

Calling Irrfan a warrior, Vishal Bhardwaj took to Twitter to update his fans about the latest developments around the film.

Irrfan is a warrior and we know he will conquer this battle. Therefore @deepikapadukone, Prernaa @kriarj and I have decided to reschedule our film and start with renewed energy and celebration when our warrior returns as a winner. — Vishal Bhardwaj (@VishalBhardwaj) March 19, 2018

Earlier, Irrfan's co-star Deepika Padukone had requested fans to give the actor some personal space to figure his life and overcome his suffering.

"Like he has requested, there are times when people just need to be left alone for sometime and figure their lives out. And I think we should respect that space that he has requested for. Like we said, let's hope for the best," Deepika had said on the sidelines of the Hello Hall Of Fame awards on Sunday (March 11).

Irrfan's shocking revelation on Twitter about his health condition had sent Bollywood celebrities and his fans in a shock.

He wrote, "Life is under no obligation to give us what we expect" - Margaret Mitchell. The unexpected makes us grow, which is what the past few days have been about. Learning that I have been diagnosed with NeuroEndocrine Tumour as of now has admittedly been difficult, but the love and strength of those around me and that I found within me has brought me to a place of hope. The journey of this is taking me out of the country, and I request everyone to continue sending their wishes. As for the rumours, that were floated NEURO is not always about the brain and googling is the easiest way to do research ;-) To those who waited for my words, I hope to be back with more stories to tell."

The 51-year-old actor also thanked his fans and well-wishers who are constantly praying for his recovery.

On the work front, Piku co-stars Irrfan and Deepika will be teaming up once again for Vishal Bhardwaj's upcoming film, which is based on the life of dreaded mafia leader Sapna Didi, who had tried to kill India's most wanted don Dawood Ibrahim.