Bollywood actress Deepika Padukone is set to appear in her Hollywood debut, xXx: Return of Xander Cage, which will be released on January 14 in India. Deepika's co-star Vin Diesel will also visit India for promotions.

Speculations are rife that Deepika and Vin might feature on Karan Johar's talk show, Koffee With Karan 5. "Karan Johar has currently taken a break from the shoot, and will resume only after Jan 11. With Vin coming to India on January 12, there is a possibility of him shooting with the Holly hunk and Deepika," a source told DNA.

The Bajirao Mastani actress is currently in India and has confirmed the news of Vin visiting India on Twitter. Deepika said Vin will be in India on January 12 and 13. She posted a message for Vin in Hindi on Twitter, saying India is eagerly waiting to see him. xXx 3 will be released first in India and the production house has planned a grand promotion of the movie in the country.

"The day Vin arrives, there will be a press conference. A different sort of a red carpet event is also being planned, followed by the world premiere of the movie. However, everything is subject to the studio's (Paramount) approval," an insider told the daily.

Rumours that Deepika and Vin would appear on Koffee With Karan were doing the rounds earlier as well. Fans will be delighted if that really happens. After xXx, Deepika will resume the shooting of her upcoming Bollywood film, Padmavati. The Sanjay Leela Bhansali-directed movie will be the diva's third venture with the director. It will also feature her rumoured boyfriend Ranveer Singh and Shahid Kapoor.