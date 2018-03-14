Deepika Padukone has an admirer in Kannada actor Dhananjay, who is basking in the success of his latest film Tagaru. The actor who recently appeared on the talk show, No1 Yaari hosted by actor Shivaraj Kumar apparently revealed that he admires the Padmaavat actress. The show airs on Star Suvarna. Dhananjay was accompanied by Manvitha Harish and Vasishta Simha, on the show.

During the rapid fire round when Shivaraj asked him, "Tell me the name of one actress with whom you wish to do a lip-lock scene on-screen", the actor quickly responded, "Deepika Padukone".

The Eradane Sala actor, without a second thought, took Deepika Padukone's name who started her acting career with Real Star Upendra in Aishwarya. Shivaraj Kumar further asked to suggest the name of a Kannada actress Dhananjay said Rachita Ram.

Further, Shivaraj asked him to name actresses whom he would like to give a hug, kiss and tie a rakhi. Dhananjay said that he will give a hug to Manvitha Harish and kiss actress-turned-politician Ramya.

After much thought, Dhananjay took Rashmika Mandanna's name to tie the rakhi.

On his professional front, Dhananjay has won rave reviews for his performance in Tagaru. He will be next acting in Darshan's 51 movie. While he is in discussion with a few projects, he will announce the names soon once the formalities are completed.