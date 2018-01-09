Rumours that Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh are having an affair are no news now; but the latest buzz around their possible soon-to-be-held marriage will certainly make their fans excited.

After their reported vacation together with families in Maldives, Deepika recently met Ranveer's grandmother in Mumbai, new reports claimed.

Also read: Deepika, Ranveer's lip-lock picture surfaces on social media; is it real or fake?

According to SpotboyE, Ranveer on Monday night took his rumoured lady love to his grandmom in Bandra as the latter wanted to spend some time with the actress.

The two stars reportedly reached at around 10 pm, and stayed there till midnight. Deepika and Ranveer then drove back to the actor's house, where they spent some private time, the report added.

Earlier, it was reported that Ranveer's family had gifted some expensive items to the Padmavat actress during their holiday. She was reportedly pampered with diamond jewellery and a Sabyasachi saree.

With so much happening around the rumoured star couple, it is being said that fans will soon get to hear a big announcement of their marriage. Recently, Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma had followed a similar path before finally tying the knot.

It is being expected that Ranveer and Deepika are planning to take their relationship to the next level, for which families are being involved.

The two stars have always been open about their fondness for each other. They never shied away from expressing their love by way of PDA, but they never admitted to be in a relationship.

Although there has not been any official confirmation on their affair, fans are more than certain that they are indeed dating each other for quite some time now.

On work front, Deepika and Ranveer will be seen next in Padmavat, but they will not be seen romancing each other in the movie. Directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali, the film will present Deepika as Shahid Kapoor's onscreen wife, while Ranveer will play the antagonist.

The film got mired in an acrimonious controversy after Rajput outfits raised objections against its release. The organisations even demanded a ban on the film. After a lot of hullaballoo, the censor board finally cleared the film with a few changes, including the change in the title.

However, Karni Sena, one of the Rajput outfits, still do not want the film to be released, and has threatened that it would burn down theatres if it is screened. Even Rajasthan CM Vasundhara Raje announced that the film will not be released in the state, considering sentiments of the people.

The entire controversy is around allegations of showing the character of Rani Padmini in bad light. The protestors have alleged that the film has distorted facts, which will hurt the sentiments of the Rajput community.

Nevertheless, Padmavat is slated to be released on January 25, and will have a box office clash with another big movie Padman starring Akshay Kumar.