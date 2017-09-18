Now you can dress to kill too, just like the celebrities you always looked up to. We bring to you tips from people who are trusted by popular Bollywood actresses.

If you want the perfect blended and contoured look, here are some tips by the make-up artists celebrities swear by:

Shade of foundation

Popular make-up artist Mickey Contractor who has worked with top actresses like Kareena Kapoor Khan, Priyanka Chopra and Alia Bhat says buying the right shade of foundation is very important. This is one of the major mistakes Indians make and often tends to choose the shade lighter than their actual skin colour. The reason is definitely the obsession with the fair colour, but it's always best to choose the colour closest to your skin tone.

Moisturizer is important

Priyanka Chopra's former makeup artist Uday Shirali believes moisturising the skin should always be the first step before applying any make-up. Also, Mickey Contractor says moisturising the skin will help in the smooth application of foundation and concealer.

Base for makeup

Using a base for makeup is very important, says the makeup artist Shaan Muttathil who has worked with Chitrangada Singh, Jaqueline Fernandez, and others. He suggests using a little bit of base make-up especially inside the waterline of the eye to make them look more wide and open.

Eyelashes

Ojas Rajani, who has worked with Aishwarya Rai Bachchan says: "Too much mascara or thick, fake eyelashes can weigh down the eyes or look harsh. Try using individual lashes when working with false ones to give your eyes just enough glam. The key is to look soft, young and glamorous; very thick lashes can be an overkill," Vogue reported.

Sonam Kapoor's makeup artist Namrata Soni suggests curling the eyelashes before applying mascara as it will make them look fuller. The curling will last longer if you warm your curler before using.

Eye makeup

International makeup artist Donald Simrock has worked with stars like the Kardashians and Madonna and also some Bollywood actresses like Priyanka Chopra and Shraddha Kapoor. To get the perfect smokey eyes, he suggests making an outline of the eye with liquid or gel bronzer to get a seamless, blended smokey eye.

Arti Nayar, the celebrity make-up artist who has worked with Sonam Kapoor and Alia Bhatt suggests: "Changing your beauty look from day to night is really easy when you wear kajal or eyeliner on your lower lash line in the morning. To switch it up, simply dot some highlighter or shimmer eyeshadow on the inner corners of your eyes to open them up and give you a dressier look."

Get the perfect and easy bounce of hair

Anil Chinnappa who has worked with Deepika Padukone says a very simple way of getting extra bounce of hair is to 'just crimp sections of hair close to the scalp. Crimping will add more volume and texture to the hair. Then, you can take the front sections and comb back.

Cheeks and Lips

Mickey Contractor suggests a blush should always be applied on the apple of the cheeks and one should be working upwards and outwards. For the lips, he suggests it should be lined using a lip liner and then blended with a pale shade of lipstick so that it doesn't leave any sharp lines.