Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone who are rumoured to be dating have always given their fans major relationship goals. It is rumoured that Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh will be tying the knot sometime this year. If a report in Spotboye is to be believed, the Piku actress who is currently in Bengaluru has begun with her wedding shopping with mother Ujjala Padukone and sister Anisha Padukone.

A few days ago, filmmaker Vishal Bhardwaj, had announced that Padukone was rescheduling the shoot of his upcoming film Sapna Didi until its lead actor Irrfan Khan returns to India, who is currently in London for his treatment. The 51-year-old actor is diagnosed with neuroendocrine tumour

So before getting busy with the film's shoot schedule, Deepika has apparently decided to utilize her time to shop for her impending wedding. Her sister and mother are busy selecting jewellery for her.

It is being said that Deepika desires to throw a wedding reception party for her close friends and family members in her hometown Bengaluru.

Earlier, it was also reported that Deepika's parents flew down to Mumbai to discuss the wedding date with Ranveer's parents at the actress' Prabhadevi residence. It is also being said that the two families, post their meeting, also had a dinner together at a luxurious hotel in Mumbai.

While Deepika and Ranveer's wedding will indeed be a secret affair, it remains to be seen if the couple would announce it publicly or walk on the Virushka's footsteps who tied the knot in a secret wedding ceremony in Italy on December 11, 2017.