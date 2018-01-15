Deepika Padukone just took her fashion game a notch higher when she was spotted wearing a Gucci belt bag at the airport. Yes, Deepika has taken off to Paris for an official assignment and her airport fashion was on point.

Keeping it casual in just black pants and a simple blue-and-white striped shirt, she let her belt bag do all the talking.

Here's how much the belt bag is for: It costs Rs 1,29,440. Shocked? So are we!

Deepika was recently seen along with Bollywood celebrities like Amitabh Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan, Alia Bhatt, Ranveer Singh and Akshay Kumar at the annual Mumbai Police's celebration Umang 2018.

Deepika looked beautiful in her black saree. Sabyasachi posted her picture on Instagram and wrote: "Deepika @deepikapadukone wears a classic Sabyasachi blouse with a modern retro twist and an organza saree, both embellished with jet beads, a classic chignon, winged eyeliner and a pair of large Zambian emerald studs finished the neon glam goth look. We think she looks spectacular! [sic]"

On the professional front, Deepika Padukone's Padmaavat finally has a release date. Here's what the makers published:

The movie Padmaavat will also release in 3D, Imax 3D, Tamil and Telugu. It will clash with Akshay Kumar's PadMan.