Rumour has it that Deepika Padukone secretly shot for Padmavati before leaving for US. Many such gossips are currently making news.

Take a look at the current Bollywood newsmakers:

Deepika Padukone secretly shot for Padmavati before leaving for US

Rumour has it that Deepika Padukone quietly shot for Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Padmavati at a Borivali studio in Mumbai before leaving for the US. The film was said to have been put on hold after a Rajput group vandalised the Jaipur set. The members of Karni Sena had objected to a dream sequence between Rani Padmini (Deepika) and Alauddin Khilji (Ranveer Singh). However, the makers of Padmavati issued an official statement denying any such scene between Padmavati and Khilji in the film.

Shekhar Suman takes a dig at Kangana Ranaut

After Kangana Ranaut hit out at Karan Johar for accusing her of playing the "victim card" and "women card," now, Shekhar Suman has taken a jibe at her, though slyly. "Bad ass bad mouth bad films bad acting bad behaviour bad English ..what next?," he tweeted.

Tiger Shroff travels in Mumbai local train

Tiger Shroff was spotted at a Mumbai local station and apparently has been a regular traveller for the past 10 days. A Mid-Day report said that Tiger covers himself with a scarf to hide his identity, but was recently spotted by a little boy.

Baby team is back with another movie Naam Shabana

Naam Shabana is India's first spin-off of a successful franchise, Baby. The film boasts of a stellar cast including Taapsee Pannu and Akshay Kumar, who had earlier worked in Baby. "I remember sharing this idea of a spinoff with the principal crew and cast and the one thing that struck me was that everyone was extremely positive and inquisitive about what all could be done with it. Each one of us felt that this was needed to be told. Shivam's take on this story is a treat for the audience that liked BABY," director Neeraj Pandey told PTI.

Rahul Bose organises special trek for women on the occasion of International Women's Day

On the occasion of International Women's Day, Rahul Bose organised a special trek -- Ladkiyan Kuch Bhi Kar Sakti Hain -- for women to promote his upcoming biopic Poorna. Poorna showcases the story of a girl, who climbs Mount Everest at the age of thirteen. "If she can climb Mount Everest, we can do a trek at least," said Rahul, director of Poorna.