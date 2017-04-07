Deepika Padukone and Katrina Kaif were rumoured to be finalised for Aanand L Rai's upcoming movie that will feature Shah Rukh Khan as a dwarf. However, the latest report suggests that Deepika might be replaced by Anushka Sharma, and the reason is Katrina.

It has been reported that Katrina is not comfortable working with Deepika in a film. The Bang Bang actress reportedly made it evident that she will feature in the film only if Deepika is out of it.

Director Aanand L Rai is now apparently in a fix and has to choose between Deepika and Katrina. Nevertheless, he is considering Anushka Sharma as a replacement for Deepika, according to SpotboyE.

It is still uncertain if the director will replace anyone or will try and convince the two leading divas to work together. Deepika and Katrina's apparent rivalry has a reason, and that is Ranbir Kapoor. Both happen to be the ex-girlfriends of the Tamasha actor.

It was earlier reported that Deepika was the first actress that Aanand had approached with the role opposite Shah Rukh. While she had agreed to be a part of the film, Katrina was later offered the other female lead role. However, Katrina reportedly had taken much time to say "yes" to the offer.

Shah Rukh had worked with all the three ladies – Deepika, Katrina and Anushka. Both Deepika and Anushka made their Bollywood debuts opposite SRK in Om Shanti Om and Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi, respectively. He had shared screen space with Katrina in Jab Tak Jaan, that also featured Anushka.