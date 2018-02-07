Deepika Padukone who is currently basking in all the glory for Padmaavat's successful stint at the box-office. The Bajirao Mastani actress received a beautiful gift from Rekha. Yes, after Amitabh Bachchan's hand-written note, Rekha sent Deepika a note with a gift-wrapped saree.

A source close to Deepika shares, "Deepika was elated to receive a handwritten note along with a gift from Rekhaji. It was a heart touching letter from the veteran actress who expressed her awe and appreciation towards Deepika's performance in Padmaavat."

? #guesswho ??? A post shared by Deepika Padukone (@deepikapadukone) on Feb 4, 2018 at 9:06pm PST

Earlier too, Deepika Padukone was seen wearing a gorgeous silk saree that was gifted by Rekha as a token of appreciation for her performance in Bajirao Mastani.

Talking about gifts, Deepika Padukone also gave an expensive present to someone special. Who is it, you must be thinking. Well, it's Deepika's father Prakash Padukone. According to a report in Mumbai Mirror, when her father, the former badminton champion, was felicitated with a Lifetime Achievement Award by the Badminton Association of India, Deepika decided to give something to him.

The report said that Deepika gifted her father a swanky new German SUV, an upgraded version of her own SUV, for his felicitation.

For those who don't know, Deepika Padukone owns these following cars: Mercedes-Maybach S500; Audi Q7 and Audi A8 L.

Isn't that amazing?