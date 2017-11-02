Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan celebrated his 52nd birthday with his friends and family at his Alibaug bungalow. Celebs like Karan Johar, Deepika Padukone, Katrina Kaif, Alia Bhatt and Sidharth Malhotra graced the bash.

While we got excited to know that Katrina and Deepika partied under one roof, the truth just popped the bubble. Apparently, Katrina left the party before Deepika arrived at the venue.

Is their catfight still on? Deepika and Katrina are not just work rivals, but also both of them are former girlfriends of Ranbir Kapoor.

Thus, it has been said that these two actresses are not that cordial to each other. However, Katrina and Deepika have always denied sharing any sour relationship between them.

This time also, this is a speculation that Kat left SRK's party midway because of Deepika. But the truth is Katrina had to leave for New Delhi and thus, she left early.

In fact, Salman Khan too missed the party. He must be busy with either Bigg Boss 11 weekend episodes or with Tiger Zinda Hai. He will be seen with Katrina in the movie this December.

Katrina will also appear opposite Shah Rukh in Aanand L Rai's film, which will have Deepika and Salman in cameo roles. This SRK's dwarf flick actually has a lot of special appearances of celebs including Kajol, Rani Mukerji, Alia Bhatt, Sridevi and Karisma Kapoor.

Meanwhile, Shah Rukh had a grand bash with his friends on his birthday. Farah Khan, Shweta Nanda Bachchan, Sussanne Khan, Bhavana Pandey, Maheep Kapoor along with their daughters Ananya and Shanaya and others attended King Khan's birthday bash.

Several photos from the party are doing the rounds on social media. In one of the photos, AbRam is seen photo-bombing Katrina and Alia's picture, while in another photo, Alia and Deepika photo-bombed Karan Johar and Farah Khan's pic.