Rumors of Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh's marriage have been doing the rounds of social media for quite a while now. While fans have already started believing that a wedding will indeed take place sometime this year, DeepVeer's "pre-wedding photoshoot" is going viral on the internet.

An Instagram user, who calls himself as the biggest Deepika Padukone fan, took his excitement to a new level altogether.

He decided to make a lovely pre-wedding photoshoot of Deepika and Ranveer using photoshop. And the outcome was hilarious.

Take a look.

My crazy? edit.. A post shared by ✨Sid✨ (@sids_gallery) on Feb 1, 2018 at 12:07am PST

Deepika and Ranveer sparked engagement rumors after their hush-hush trip to Sri Lanka on the former's birthday on January 5. However, Deepika rubbished the rumors. But it failed to convince their fans who still believe that the two lovebirds will definitely tie the knot this year. And the never-ending PDA between the two, be it on social media or at Bollywood events, is further adding fuel to the rumors.

Recently, Deepika commented 'mine' on Ranveer's Instagram post and deleted it later. But not before the post came in to her fans' notice.

When Ranveer was recently asked about his relationship with Deepika, he tried to dodge the question and said that he is blessed to have her in his life.

The rumored couple have never admitted their relationship in public.