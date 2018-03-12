It looks like Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh are soon going to make their relationship official. The lovebirds have always managed to grab eyeballs whenever they arrive together walking hand-in-hand and getting cozy with each other at public gatherings.

And yet again amid marriage rumors, Deepika and Ranveer proved how they are very much in love with each other when they attended the Hello Hall of Fame Awards 2018, held on March 11.

Deepika and Ranveer as always were at their stylish best. While Deepika looked no less than a goddess in a white gown with deep plunging neckline, Ranveer, on the other hand, was at his quirkiest best in a three-piece suit.

As the two are known for making the internet go berserk over them with their public appearances, the crowd witnessed their never-ending PDA when they posed for photographs together.

The rumored lovebirds were not just looking coyly, but the pictures where Ranveer Singh is posing with Deepika by holding her by the waist raised the temperatures. And there was no doubt that the two were enjoying their time to the fullest at the event and were a delight to the photographers.

Updates | Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone at #HHOF18 #HELLOHallOfFame



-

Those smiles ??♥️ pic.twitter.com/JL6nGdQnS2 — Ranveer Singh TB (@RanveerSinghtbt) March 11, 2018

While Deepika and Ranveer have always remained tight-lipped about their relationship, speculations about their impending marriage have been doing the rounds for quite a while now.

It was also reported that Deepika's neck injury has apparently given time for both the families to plan and finalize their wedding date and venue. According to the reports, the couple is planning to tie the knot as per South Indian tradition which will reportedly take place in Mumbai. However, the couple and their family members are yet to comment on the rumors of their possible marriage.

Now it remains to be seen whether Deepika and Ranveer will follow the footsteps of Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli who surprised everyone with their private wedding on December 11 in Italy.