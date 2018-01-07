Internet is filled with numerous morphed pictures of popular Bollywood celebrities. Now another apparently fake photo of Deepika Padukone and rumoured beau Ranveer Singh kissing each other has appeared on Instagram.

Deepika reportedly celebrated her 32nd birthday with Ranveer with a vacation together in Maldives. The two came back to Mumbai on Saturday, and looked very happy together.

While fans are still wishing Deepika happy birthday, a picture has come up on Instagram that shows her and Ranveer sharing a lip-lock. One fan club shared the photo on social media, wishing the actress happy birthday.

Fans are going gaga over the photo, calling it the best picture of the rumoured couple. But the twist is this is apparently a morphed image. It seems that Ranveer and Deepika had pouted in two different occasions, and someone just merged the two, giving it an impression that they locked lips.

However, most of the fans remained oblivious to the apparent fact that it is a photoshopped picture. This is not the first instance that morphed images of popular Bollywood stars appeared online.

There are hundreds of such fake photos, some much obscene, doing the rounds on internet. Although Ranveer and Deepika often expressed fondness for each other openly, they never admitted to be in a relationship.

Nonetheless, they keep igniting the rumours with their PDA moments. The recent reports of the rumoured love-birds spending quality time together in Maldives made many believe that the two are indeed dating each other.

There were also buzz that Deepika and her rumoured man have got engaged during this trip, as their families reportedly accompanied them. One report in SpotboyE even claimed that Ranveer's father gifted expensive stuffs to the actress during this trip.

"Deepika was gifted an expensive diamond set and a Sabyasachi sari by Ranveer's family. Her happiness knew no bounds. This was indeed a special occasion for the actress," the publication had quoted a source as saying.

Well, if all these reports are true, it looks like the rumoured couple will soon make a big announcement of their love life and their future plans.