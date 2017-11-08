Bollywood actress Deepika Padukone recently hosted a success party of Padmavati trailer and its song, Ghoomar. She invited her close friends and it included her rumoured boyfriend Ranveer Singh.

Many reports stated that the lovebirds have parted ways, but the truth is something else. Ranveer and Deepika are very much in love.

According to SpotboyE, these two performed an intimate dance at the party, which left their guests blushing. However, they were applauding the couple, which left Deepika with blushy cheeks for the rest of the evening.

A source told the entertainment portal that the lovebirds danced like nobody is watching, after downing two glasses of wine. Fans must be happy to know that Padmavati's Alauddin Khilji and Rani Padmini are still in a relationship.

Deepika recently received a lot of flak because of the pictures from her party. People called her 'drunk' and 'desperate'.

The actress was slut-shamed because she appeared in a picture with Ranbir Kapoor's cousins Aadar Jain and Armaan Jain. In the photo, Deepika flanked by the two guys, looking droopy-eyed. But as per the trolls, Deepika Padukone was being 'vulgar' and looked 'drunk'.

Meanwhile, the diva is busy with Padmavati promotions and is said to be quite happy with the response her character is receiving. Thus, she threw a party for the success of the trailer and her song, Goomar, in which she looked breathtaking.

In this party, Deepika met Ranveer, who left for New York to shoot his upcoming film Gully Boy alongside Alia Bhatt.

Promotions of Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Padmavati are yet to begin. Set to be released on December 1, the period-drama also features Shahid Kapoor, who will play Padmavati's husband, Maharawal Ratan Singh.