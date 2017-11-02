Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh may not have made their relationship public but many incidents happened in the past that connect the dots suggesting they are together. But if the reports are to be believed, the rumoured couple recently engaged in a heated argument in public.

Deepika and Ranveer recently went out for a dinner date at a high-end restaurant in Mumbai. A tiff broke out between them that ended up in a heated argument, according to a report in Pinkvilla.

Some believed that it might just be a publicity stunt since their magnum opus Padmavati is nearing its release in theatres.

While it is difficult to make out anything out of the incident as couples normally do get into arguments, the incident has definitely added fuel to their break-up rumours which surfaced earlier this year.

On the work front, Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh are teaming up for the third time in Padmavati after Ramleela and Bajirao Mastani. However, in Padmavati, the duo are not paired romantically but rather will be seen as rivals.

While Deepika plays the role of Rani Padmini of Chittor, Ranveer Singh plays the role of Alauddin Khilji in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's period drama. Shahid Kapoor, on the other hand, plays the role of Deepika onscreen husband Raja Rawal Ratan Singh.

Padmavati has been under severe scrutiny ever since its announcement. The makers have been receiving constant threats from Rajput Karni Sena who even vandalised the sets of the film when the crew was shooting in Jaipur. Recently, a crowd of 100 people ruined the rangoli design of Padmavati, the hard work of 48 hours, in seconds which was made by artist Karan K in Surat.

While it is not known if Padmavati will release according to its given schedule on December 1, it remains to be seen how the makers would react in the days to come.