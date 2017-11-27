Lovebirds Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh were seen enjoying a quiet evening on Sunday, November 26, away from all the hue and cry over their upcoming film Padmavati. The couple were seen stepping out of a high-end restaurant in South Mumbai after spending some quality time over a romantic dinner date.

While Deepika was seen wearing a black tee and blue jeans with her hair tied in a ponytail, Ranveer went out in a tracksuit, flaunting a clean-shaven look. The couple, however, were in no mood to pose for paparazzi who spotted the duo together after a very long time. Later, the two drove off in their private car.

Though Deepika and Ranveer have never admitted to their relationship in public, their love for each other is quite evident from their neverending PDAs.

Untagged PICs #7 Ranveer Singh spotted with Deepika Padukone post a dinner date. ❤️ pic.twitter.com/ziECZNSZHo — RanveeriansWorldwide (@RanveeriansFC) November 27, 2017

Recently, when Deepika appeared on Shah Rukh Khan's new talk show Baatein with Baadshah, Ranveer sent a lovely video message to her where he was seen dancing to the tunes of Ek Ladki Ko Dekha from 1942 A Love Story and said, "You have come into my life like a shining ray of light. There's nobody like you! God bless you and love you lots!" To which Deepika couldn't stop blushing.

Deepika and Ranveer always manage to grab eyeballs when they make a public appearance together.

When she was asked what she likes best about Ranveer's company, Deepika says, "When we're with each other, we don't need anything or anyone else. We're comfortable in each other's presence. Sometimes it's intelligent conversation, sometimes just silence, sometimes there's a childlike innocence. We keep each other grounded. We are good in that sense."

Now, don't you guys think they are made for each other?