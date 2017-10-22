Deepika Padukone and her ex beau Ranbir Kapoor had some steamy kissing scenes in the movie Tamasha. One such scene from the film was shared by a user on YouTube with a misleading title "Deepika Padukone and Ranbir Kapoor Old Sex Tape,.

The two former love birds had featured together in the film Tamasha post their breakup. However, their split did not affect their performance in the movie. Both the stars seemed to be comfortable as Deepika and Ranbir were seen having lip-locks in the film as well.

Someone uploaded one of those scenes from the film on YouTube, in which they are seen passionately smooching. But, the shocking part is the caption that claimed it to be an old sex tape of the former couple.

Uploaded in August 2016, the video has over 40,000 views on YouTube but it has received no comments yet. Although after watching the video one can easily understand that it is from a film, such false captions are actually defaming.

Apart from this video, there are other misleading videos as well with false captions. Some videos are captioned as "Deepika Padukone leaked MMS", and some others have morphed vulgar pictures of the actress.

Deepika is not the only Bollywood actress whose morphed photos and misleading videos are available on the internet. Some time ago, a video had gone viral online where Priyanka Chopra was seen getting chocked, following which a man holds her from behind and shakes her body to relieve her from the pain.

It was a video from her upcoming Hollywood movie Isn't It Romantic but was shared on various platforms with false and derogatory titles like "Priyanka Chopra public sex", "Priyanka Chopra wardrobe malfunction" etc. Well, that's why they caution you not to believe everything on web.

On the work front, Deepika will next be seen in much-awaited flick Padmavati. Directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali, the film also features Ranveer Singh and Shahid Kapoor in key roles. Check Deepika and Ranbir's lip-lock from Tamasha that has been shared with a misleading title.