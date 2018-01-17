Bollywood actress Deepika Padukone has always managed to win hearts with her photoshoots. Though she has made many fashion blunders at events, Deepika knows how to raise the glam quotient in front of the camera.

The actress is currently in Paris for a photoshoot for a popular cosmetic brand. Images from this shoot have made their way to Instagram.

One such image shows Deepika looking breathtaking in a red dress. The attractive part of the photo is the fun and naughty attitude that she put on for the camera.

Are these photoshoots for Cannes 2018? Deepika walked the red carpet at Cannes last year, a feat she will repeat this year, joining Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Sonam Kapoor.

Cannes 2018 will be held in May and Deepika might be prepping for some post-event photoshoots for the brand L'Oreal. Last year, she impressed everyone with her debut appearance at the event.

A post shared by All Most Famous (@__allmostfamous__) on Jan 16, 2018 at 11:08pm PST

On the work front, Deepika will be seen in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Padmaavat on January 25. The movie, also starring Ranveer Singh and Shahid Kapoor, will clash with Akshay Kumar's PadMan.

Deepika looks so surreal in the movie that you can't just take your eyes off her.

While her elegant look in Padmaavat is winning hearts, she showed her naughty and fun side in the recent photoshoot in Paris. A few days ago, her tapori look was going viral on the internet.

Some pictures came up in which Deepika was seen sporting traffic police uniform and black goggles, and chilling on top of a police car like a boss. She also sported a red handkerchief on one of her wrists, giving herself a rowdy tapori look.

While many of her fans got excited thinking these are stills were from one of Deepika's upcoming movies, reports suggest it is not from any film but an upcoming advertisement.

Look at this badass cop @deepikapadukone . She nails it ? pic.twitter.com/kJwh4lYkwA — Versatile Fan (@versatilefan) January 15, 2018

According to PeepingMoon.com, Deepika recently shot for an ad at Aarey Colony in Film City, Mumbai, and the pictures are from this ad. The entertainment portal further said the ad belongs to a popular online hotel and airline booking website.

This is the first time Deepika will be seen playing a traffic police, and the rowdiness attached to her look has given rise to more curiosity.