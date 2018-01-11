Bollywood actress Deepika Padukone has impressed the pan India audience with her looks on screen. However, her off-screen fashion has disappointed the fans several times. In fact, her "rival" Sonam Kapoor has commented on the Piku actress' style sense on Koffee With Karan.

But, it looks like Deepika has a large heart and she has forgiven Sonam for her statements. In fact, the diva has praised boyfriend Ranveer Singh's rumoured ex-girlfriend Anushka Sharma for her clothing brand.

And how do we know that? Here's the proof:

Deepika recently appeared on the Colors Infinity show BFFs with Vogue, where host Neha Dhupia asked her a few questions under a segment called "say or strip," a source told DNA.

So, in the segment, Deepika was asked by Neha – whose fashion sense she liked the best — Sonam or Aish?

Without batting an eyelid, Deepika answered: "I liked Sonam's look better than that of Aishwarya."

Are you listening Sonam Kapoor? She chose you over Aish.

Sonam has taken a dig at Deepika's outfits in the past. In one of the seasons of Koffee With Karan, when she was asked what sartorial advice would she like to give to Deepika, the Veere Di Wedding actress had replied: "Create your own style."

Coming to the "say or strip" segment, Neha asked Deepika another question. She was asked whose brand she prefers — Sonam's Rheson or Anushka Sharma's Nush? The Padmavat actress chose the newlywed Anushka and said: "Though both are good, I prefer Nush as it is more my style."

Deepika appeared on BFFs with Vogue along with her bestie, golfer sister Anisha Padukone. The diva revealed a lot of interesting things on the show.

According to Mid-Day, a source told that during the same segment, Neha Dhupia asked Deepika whose creation she would like to wear on her wedding day — Manish Malhotra or Sabyasachi Mukherjee? And guess what?

Deepika picked up designer Sabyasachi Mukherjee. Now isn't that adorable? After Anushka Sharma being the Sabyasachi bride, we can't wait to see the tall beautiful Deepika in a Sabyasachi lehenga.