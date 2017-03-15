Deepika Padukone recently shared a photo on Instagram that left her fans confused about her relationship status. Deepika, who is rumoured to be dating Ranveer Singh, shared a picture of her and ex beau Ranbir Kapoor, to wish fans Happy Holi.

It is a well known fact that Deepika and Ranbir were in a relationship but the duo parted ways a few years ago for some reasons. After the split, the actress has been linked with Ranveer, though neither of them ever confirmed their affair.

Nevertheless, their inseparable bond made her fans believe that she is indeed dating Ranveer. Now, sharing a picture of her and Ranbir together from the movie Yeh Jawani Hai Deewani, baffled her followers on Instagram.

However, of late there has been a buzz that Deepika and Ranveer have also broken up as the duo is not seen together that often. So is it Deepika's style to confirm her separation from Ranveer? Deepika had Holi sequences with Ranveer as well in Goliyon Ki Raas Leela: Ram Leela and there are many pictures of the two playing Holi. However, for some reasons she chose to share the photo with ex-boyfriend Ranbir.

As soon as she shared the photo on Instagram, fans of Ranbir and Ranveer engaged in a fight on the comment section. While Ranbir's fans were happy to see Deepika sharing the photo from Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani, Ranveer's fans seemed irked, and suggested that the actress deliberately did it to hurt him.

Now, Deepika has left her fans confused, Ranbir's fans amused and Ranveer's fans a little miffed with this act. Check the picture below and the comments that it received.