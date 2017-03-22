Deepika Padukone has paid a whopping advanced tax to the Income Tax (I-T) department for the financial year 2016-17, leaving behind Kareena Kapoor Khan and Alia Bhatt.

Ranveer Singh undergoes surgery? Padmavati star advised complete rest

Although Deepika had just one release, xXx: The Return of Xander Cage last year, she paid an advance tax of Rs 10.25 crore, as compared to Rs 9 crore in the last fiscal, India Today reported.

On the other hand, Alia, who had three films last year – Kapoor & Sons, Udta Punjab and Dear Zindagi – paid an advance tax of Rs 4.33 crore in 2016-17, compared to Rs 2.9 crore in the last financial year. There has been an improvement of 46 per cent in her income.

Kareena's personal income has, however, declined this financial year. She paid an advance tax of Rs 3.9 crore as compared to Rs 7 crore in the last fiscal.

It should be noted that the figures of only these three actresses were made available by the I-T department.

Advance tax refers to paying a part of an individual's taxes before the end of the financial year. The total advance tax paid by an individual is ideally 33 per cent of the total income earned in that financial year.

In the work front, Deepika will soon start shooting for the next schedule of Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Padmavati. Alia's latest release Badrinath Ki Dulhania is minting huge money at the box office while Kareena is busy shedding the extra weight that she had put on during her pregnancy before commencing the shoot for Veerey Di Wedding.